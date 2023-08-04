We are ready to face Lautoka, says Buksh

Rewa boss Nazeel Buksh is confident the champions will put on a good show against leaders Lautoka in the feature Round 15 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash on Sunday.

Speaking to FijiLive, Buksh said facing the Blues has always been tough but they have prepared very well for the top of the table clash, which also doubles up as a build up to next week’s Battle of the Giants in Nadi.

“Playing with Lautoka has always been a significant challenge for us,”

“Rewa, Lautoka, and Suva have been the top three dominating teams in the last three to four years. So, every time these three teams meet, we expect firecrackers.” said Buksh.

“The preparation has been intense. It will be a huge game for us as it will determine who will qualify for the Champions League,” he explained.

He reflected on Rewa’s commendable performance against Lautoka over the past years, with the exception of the Fiji Fact Final.

“Our knowledge of Lautoka’s weaknesses is as thorough as their grasp of our strengths. These insights will certainly play a role in both teams’ strategies for the match.”

“We won’t be taking this match lightly. We know what’s at stake, and the team will go in fully prepared, knowing that Lautoka is waiting for us.”

He also mentioned that star midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu will be back in the team after serving a one match suspension while young right-back Iowane Matanisiga is out with two yellow cards to his name.

The much anticipated clash will kick off at Churchill Park at 3pm.