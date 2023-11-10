Friday, November 10, 2023
We are ready to face the best: Malouf

Australia Men’s 7s captain Nick Malouf is excited to take the field with some of best in the Pacific in the 2023 Oceania 7s which kicks off at the Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane today.

“The Oceania region is always a strong rugby region and it’s going to be a great weekend of rugby,” he told Oceania Rugby.

“We are lucky to play some of the best teams of the Pacific. With the HSBC SVNS Series starting in a couple of weeks and this will be a final head out for us.”

“We are looking forward to finding out the final side of the draw as well.”

“Samoa would have to be the favourites because they narrowly miss the qualification, we went down to the wire with them, Tonga and PNG are dangerous as well,” he added.

Oceania Rugby President Richard Sapias highlighted the importance of culture and its impact of rugby as teams vie for the top spot to France.

“The tournament offers teams a platform to showcase their individual talents whilst representing the nation they love.”

“We continue to strive towards giving teams in the Pacific the opportunity to be exposed to international level of competition grassroot right up till the senior level. It is rewarding to see teams like Kiribati, Tuvalu, Niue, Solomon Islands, American Samoa being represented in the Oceania Sevens.”

“We pride ourselves in the growth of women’s rugby in the Pacific, and this year we are pleased to see more women’s teams participating,” he said.

A total of 66 matches (35 men’s and 31 women’s matches) will be played across three days of competition.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
