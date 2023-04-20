We are your servants and not masters: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says reshaping Fiji’s future means more than just promoting economic growth and development.

Speaking at the 2023 National Economic Summit, Rabuka said he is adamant that the findings and recommendations from the Summit will contribute to the formulation of the National Budget and the National Development Plan.

Rabuka said a brighter future for Fiji requires our communities to be united and move away from divisions.

He said Fiji knows what those divisions have done to us.

“On many occasions we have declared that we in Government are your servants and not your masters. It is our obligation to treat everyone with humility and fairness.”

He said that the Summit is the implementation of their commitment to genuine dialogue and consultation with all stakeholders.

Rabuka said inclusivity lies at the heart of the Coalition’s strong belief in a transparent and accountable leadership.

“Let us be reminded that we can all work together to seek solutions to challenges and maintain our different political viewpoints,” he added.