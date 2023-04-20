Thursday, April 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We are your servants and not masters: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says reshaping Fiji’s future means more than just promoting economic growth and development.

Speaking at the 2023 National Economic Summit, Rabuka said he is adamant that the findings and recommendations from the Summit will contribute to the formulation of the National Budget and the National Development Plan.

Rabuka said a brighter future for Fiji requires our communities to be united and move away from divisions.

He said Fiji knows what those divisions have done to us.

“On many occasions we have declared that we in Government are your servants and not your masters. It is our obligation to treat everyone with humility and fairness.”

He said that the Summit is the implementation of their commitment to genuine dialogue and consultation with all stakeholders.

Rabuka said inclusivity lies at the heart of the Coalition’s strong belief in a transparent and accountable leadership.

“Let us be reminded that we can all work together to seek solutions to challenges and maintain our different political viewpoints,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to ...

The impact of the dry weather conditions continues to affect the Wa...
Rugby

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM

Tailevu Rugby Union president Dr Seru Waidrodro says the union is r...
News

Chaudhry gives reasons for not atte...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
Football

Battle of cities shifts to Pac Harb...

The feature Digicel Premier League clash of the weekend between Suv...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow ...

News
The impact...

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM...

Rugby
Tailevu Ru...

Chaudhry gives reasons for not a...

News
Former Pri...

Battle of cities shifts to Pac H...

Football
The featur...

SODELPA wants indigenous issues ...

News
The Social...

President thanks RFMF for uphold...

News
His Excell...

Popular News

ROG program to expand this year

News
The Recycl...

Boy, 10, hit by Govt vehicle in ...

News
A 10-year-...

Smith appointed coach of Waikato...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Biden to appoint Gaga, Cohen as ...

Entertainment
The United...

Seruiratu questions Govt’s...

News
Opposition...

High powered Pacific Mission del...

News
A 50-membe...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to treatment plants