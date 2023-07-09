We badly lacked concentration: Lal

Bottom-paced Tavua coach Shalen Lal says lack of concentration in the final quarter of the match saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat to Tailevu Naitasiri in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori on Sunday.

“We didn’t expect this result. I’d say we were not lucky,” an upset Lal said.

“We lacked concentration in the end and the result went not in our favor.”

He also highlighted how the side failed to convert their golden opportunities into goals.

“Our structure was well organised but then the frustration was there and we couldn’t score.”

“We had chances but we didn’t score. Hats off to Tailevu Naitasiri. They had their chances and utilised it. They played more like a team.”

Lal added that while the loss is an eye-opener for the gold miners, they will regroup and make a strong comeback in the remaining three rounds to cement their spot for the Battle of the Giants tournament next month.

“We have got players gelling in the team such as Malakai and Manasa. We are not used to playing on this field and the quality that we have in the team, we couldn’t deliver.”

“We started our preparation from this match and we knew that three points in this match was very crucial but we got another three games to better our BOG chances.”

“Tavua at first was nowhere but now we have really improved in terms of our football.”