We can deliver, says Tela

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua first five Teti Tela says his side has the goods to deliver against the big boys of Super Rugby Pacific.

Despite a number of harsh calls, Tela was adamant that their effort despite last night’s 43-28 loss to the Brumbies proved they were a more than competent side.

“We’re quite confident as a footy side and that with what we put together, we can do anything,” Tela said post-match.

“I think we just took a little time, before we decided that, yeah, we start playing.

“I back my boys any day of the week and we can score tries.”

Tela added after last night’s game, they needed composure going forward into the crunch rounds.

“We just need more discipline and cooler heads.”