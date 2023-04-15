Saturday, April 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We can deliver, says Tela

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua first five Teti Tela says his side has the goods to deliver against the big boys of  Super Rugby Pacific.

Despite a number of harsh calls, Tela was adamant that their effort despite last night’s 43-28 loss to the Brumbies proved they were a more than competent side.

“We’re quite confident as a footy side and that with what we put together, we can do anything,” Tela said post-match.

“I think we just took a little time, before we decided that, yeah, we start playing.

“I back my boys any day of the week and we can score tries.”

Tela added after last night’s game, they needed composure going forward into the crunch rounds.

“We just need more discipline and cooler heads.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana Drua eye Force comeback

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will be looking to bounce back as Head...
News

Heed water restrictions- Tuisawau

The Ministry of Public Works is reminding Fijians in the Lami – Suv...
News

Man dies in afternoon blaze: Police...

A house fire in Makoi, Nasinu yesterday afternoon has claimed the l...
News

314 speed bookings, a cause for con...

A 59-year-old bus driver of Yako in Nadi is alleged to be the count...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana Drua eye Force comeback

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Heed water restrictions- Tuisawa...

News
The Minist...

Man dies in afternoon blaze: Pol...

News
A house fi...

314 speed bookings, a cause for ...

News
A 59-year-...

Byrne commends Drua fight in Can...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Strong Pearls squad for Pac-Aus ...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Jr NTR joins Hrithik Roshan in W...

Entertainment
NTR Jr. is...

Prince Harry to attend Coronatio...

Entertainment
The Duke o...

Hughes interested in Flying Fiji...

Rugby
Former Eng...

Byrne to begin resting key playe...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Sivo scores winner for Eels

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji bundled out of Singapore 7s...

Rugby
Fiji suffe...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana Drua eye Force comeback