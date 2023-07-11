We can still defend our title, says Singh

Rewa coach Roderick Singh is confident they can still defend the Digicel Fiji Premier League title despite their recent back-to-back losses in the competition.

Singh said he has a lot of faith in the players and has rest assured the Delta Tigers fans the side will bounce back to its winning ways.

“Right now our focus is to go out hard and defend the league title. We do not have any BOG plans in our head.”

“We were on the right track but after Fiji FACT we lost that track and that’s something the players have been made aware of.”

“We just have to start winning games and ensure that we work on all areas of football on and off the field.”

“Most of our fans are disappointed but the team can ensure that we will map out some plan and bring the winning glory back. We are always thankful to the supporters for believing and trusting in us and that’s something which also keeps the players motivated.”

Singh also mentioned the side will need to tune their defence while they aim to beat neighbours Tailevu Naitasiri in Round 12 on Sunday.

“We need to start capitalising on the opportunities we get and score goals which we failed in the last two matches.”

“We’ll make sure that we don’t lose any more points. We have gone down to the second and it’s high time that we go back up.”

“It’s important that we start playing more defensive football. Our backline needs to be threatening and if we are able to do that, then the opponents will fear us.”

“Just a simple mistake in our defence, the table can turn and that’s what we have to avoid at any cost.”

“The players will need to react quickly in situations when we run the ball in the opponent’s territory and when we are there, we have to attack.”

Rewa will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.