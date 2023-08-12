Saturday, August 12, 2023
We failed to execute our plan, says Ba Coach

Ba coach Mohammed Ashif Khan admits they failed to execute the game plan on time in their 3-0 loss to Suva on Day 2 of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we could not handle Suva in the first half. We had a game plan which the boys had to stick to but in the first half, we could not cope with our game plan.”

Khan also said they made some minor errors and gave away too many scoring opportunities to Suva

“We had to come back and re-group in the second half by making few changes in the game and played well.”

“We had to go back and think again on which player needs to be in the starting 11 and who has to go as an impact player because of our errors in the defence and midfield.”

Khan added that he will need to make some important player rotation ahead of their second group match against Rewa on Sunday.

“We have to come with a solid game plan because in the first half that’s what we lacked. We need to have some players who can really make an impact at the beginning of the game so we are on the right track.

“One area that Ba really needs to work on is that we are conceding goals and we have to organise my defense with midfield to combine well to avoid conceding goals and we try to score goals to win.”

“Ba is a young team and has players who have guts to play and in the future they will bring district glory.”

Rooster Chicken Ba will face Rewa at 4pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
