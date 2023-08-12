We failed to show aggressiveness: Sahib

Seasoned midfielder Zibraaz Sahib says they failed to show aggressiveness in their 1-1 draw against Navua in their Group A match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday.

Sahib said while they put on a good show which allowed them to take a 1-0 lead at the break, the team took the foot off the accelerator in the second half from which allowed Navua to launch a comeback.

“We are happy with the result but we could have done better. We missed a lot of opportunities but we’ll regroup and put up a better performance against Nadi tomorrow.”

“The boys were complaisant and weren’t as aggressive as Navua as we outplayed them in the first half and when we put our foot down, Navua came and scored.”

“We need to win both matches and we don’t take them easy. Come tomorrow we’ve got to improve and put up a better show than what we displayed today.”

Bargain Box Lautoka will face host Nadi at 7pm on Saturday.