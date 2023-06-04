We failed to utilise our chances: Simmons

Labasa women’s coach Arthur Simmons says the side failed to ulitise their chances in their 1-nil loss to Kaloale FC in their second match at the OFC Women’s Champions League in Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

“We had our chances, we didn’t utilise it.”

“ The Solomons had this one golden chance and they put it in the back of the net.”

Simmons added the side will need to win their remaining games against AS Academy Féminine and Hekari United FC to book a spot in the semifinal.

“Could be our tiredness or laxity in our defence but that’s the result we have today.”

“This was Solomon’s first game and they still got to meet a couple of more teams.”

“Chances are still there.”

“We have to win both games with a good scoreline because it’s not over yet.”

Digicel Labasa women’s will take on AS Academy Féminine at 2 pm on Monday.