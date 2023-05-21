Sunday, May 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We gave away softies, says frustrated Byrne

Fijian Drua's Kalaveti Ravouvou in action against Waratahs during the R13 match of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Waratahs won 32-18.Photo courtesy of Fijian Drua FB Page.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says they gave away soft tries that saw them lose 32-18 to the Waratahs in Round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific yesterday.

Byrne said he is frustrated but his warriors had met stern and quality opposition.

“All credit to the Waratahs, they defended really well,” Byrne said.

“We gave them a couple of softies, but they defended well.”

Byrne said it was a much better performance from his side following last week’s loss to the Western Force.

“It was certainly an improvement from last week with the energy and effort.

“Frustrating that we couldn’t get a few points on the board early when we had the ball.”

“It was a physical game, and our boys just couldn’t keep up.”

Byrne added the home games ahead against Moana Pasifika and Reds would fuel the Drua to finish on a high.

The Drua will host Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday at 2.05pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Depp says he has no ‘further ...

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his ...
Entertainment

Rushdie writes book about near-fata...

Salman Rushdie is working on a book about the attack that robbed hi...
FIFA U-20 World Cup

Losing start for Junior Bula Boys i...

The Junior Bula Boys suffered a 4-0 defeat to Slovakia in their ope...
News

Nadi woman killed in road accident

A 40-year-old woman from Nabila Village in Nadi died after sustaini...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Depp says he has no ‘furth...

Entertainment
Appearing ...

Rushdie writes book about near-f...

Entertainment
Salman Rus...

Losing start for Junior Bula Boy...

FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Junior...

Nadi woman killed in road accide...

News
A 40-year-...

Farmer in custody over wife’s mu...

News
A 48-year-...

Govt recognises importance of ev...

News
The Fiji G...

Popular News

Four Fijians in Women’s Na...

NRL
Four playe...

Jay-Z and Beyoncé purchase most ...

Entertainment
Beyoncé an...

Another lawsuit against Ed Sheer...

Entertainment
In a secon...

Kerevi makes strong return for S...

Rugby
Blockbusti...

Ba eyes ICC qualification

Football
Ba aims to...

Fiji in tough Group for U19 Cham...

Football
Host natio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Hekari Utd FC vs AS Pirae