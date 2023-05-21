We gave away softies, says frustrated Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says they gave away soft tries that saw them lose 32-18 to the Waratahs in Round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific yesterday.

Byrne said he is frustrated but his warriors had met stern and quality opposition.

“All credit to the Waratahs, they defended really well,” Byrne said.

“We gave them a couple of softies, but they defended well.”

Byrne said it was a much better performance from his side following last week’s loss to the Western Force.

“It was certainly an improvement from last week with the energy and effort.

“Frustrating that we couldn’t get a few points on the board early when we had the ball.”

“It was a physical game, and our boys just couldn’t keep up.”

Byrne added the home games ahead against Moana Pasifika and Reds would fuel the Drua to finish on a high.

The Drua will host Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday at 2.05pm.