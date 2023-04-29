We gave our all, says Blues skipper

Blues Captain Dalton Papalii says they gave their all to beat the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 30-14 in Round 10 of the Super Rugby Pacific at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

Papalii said they were confident of putting up a good show against the Drua in their first-ever Super Rugby match in Fiji.

“Really proud of the boys and I think they really controlled the game played the way we wanted to play. They played to our tempo and our strengths knowing the threat the Fijian Drua possessed and we matched that pretty well.”

“We showed all our determination out there despite the hot condition.”

“We knew that there are certain threats which Fijian Drua possesses and not any other team does like the quick tap, throw in, throw over balls and all that stuff we had to make sure to limit.”

Papalii also acknowledged the hard work and effort put in by the Blues halves combination of Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett and Harry Plummer.

“We really relied on our scrum leaders this week. We just need to keep believing in our scrum because it has been up and down this season.”

“For us to build in confidence and come here was pretty good because we knew the Drua are getting better at set-piece.”

The Blues will face Moana Pasifika in their next match while the Drua will host the Hurricanes in Suva next Saturday.