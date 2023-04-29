Saturday, April 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We gave our all, says Blues skipper

Blues Captain Dalton Papalii says they gave their all to beat the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 30-14 in Round 10 of the Super Rugby Pacific at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

Papalii said they were confident of putting up a good show against the Drua in their first-ever Super Rugby match in Fiji.

“Really proud of the boys and I think they really controlled the game played the way we wanted to play. They played to our tempo and our strengths knowing the threat the Fijian Drua possessed and we matched that pretty well.”

“We showed all our determination out there despite the hot condition.”

“We knew that there are certain threats which Fijian Drua possesses and not any other team does like the quick tap, throw in, throw over balls and all that stuff we had to make sure to limit.”

Papalii also acknowledged the hard work and effort put in by the Blues halves combination of  Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett and Harry Plummer.

“We really relied on our scrum leaders this week. We just need to keep believing in our scrum because it has been up and down this season.”

“For us to build in confidence and come here was pretty good because we knew the Drua are getting better at set-piece.”

The Blues will face Moana Pasifika in their next match while the Drua will host the Hurricanes in Suva next Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Tavua holds Labasa in DFPL

Bottom placed Tavua held Labasa to a 1-1 draw in Round 8 of the Dig...
Sports

ACS successfully retains Girls titl...

Adi Cakobau School stood above the rest to retain the Girls title i...
Rugby

Drua suffers first home loss of the...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua suffered their first home loss of th...
Coca-Cola Games

Marist crowned Boys Division champ...

Marist Brothers High School has been crowned the 2023 Coca-Cola Gam...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tavua holds Labasa in DFPL

Sports
Bottom pla...

ACS successfully retains Girls t...

Sports
Adi Cakoba...

Drua suffers first home loss of ...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Marist crowned Boys Division ch...

Coca-Cola Games
Marist Bro...

Marist on track to clinch Boys t...

Coca-Cola Games
Marist Bro...

Elderly man dies in Sigatoka acc...

News
A 75-year-...

Popular News

Funahashi makes golden memories ...

Coca-Cola Games
Jasper Hig...

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH ...

News
Suva lawye...

Marist crowned Boys Division ch...

Coca-Cola Games
Marist Bro...

Marist on track to clinch Boys t...

Coca-Cola Games
Marist Bro...

Drua suffers first home loss of ...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Private sector innovation and ac...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Tavua holds Labasa in DFPL