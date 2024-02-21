We have a more matured squad: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne says they have a more mature and well prepared squad for this season’s Super Rugby Pacific.

Byrne said the players have matured and are showing a lot of professionalism in their approach to training, game management and preparation.

“We have a much more composed and matured team for 2024. The new additions and the development players have blended really well with the other members of the squad and we have a great team.”

“All players were tested in the preseason matches and everyone impressed me with their performances.”

Speaking about their first opponents, the Blues, Byrne said they have a lot of respect for the Auckland based franchise.

“The Blues have won Super Rugby title in the past and they have also played many finals so definitely they will be a tough opponent.”

“It’s also their home match so they will come out strong. Their All Blacks players will add more depth and experience as well.”

The Blues vs Drua match kicks off at 3.35pm in Whangarei on Saturday.