We have to match Canes forward pack: Dolokoto

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Mesulame Dolokoto says they have to match the intensity upfront when they take on the Hurricanes in Round 11 of Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific today in Suva.

The Flying Fijians rep who has been named as one of the reserves for the big clash said the test for the forwards will be a big one.

“We have to match them in every aspect of the game whether it is the scrum or lineout or rucks,” Dolokoto told FijiLive.

“We have to match the physicality, and whatever they give us so we can give the platform for the backs to work off.”

Dolokoto said they are aware of the big names that will play across from them, but the side is undaunted.

“It is a huge to play across from those stars, but we have a job to do and will show what we are capable of.”

The match kicks off at the HFC Bank Stadium at 2.05pm.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
