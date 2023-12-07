Thursday, December 7, 2023
We have to turn narrow losses to wins: Gollings

Fiji men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings says they will have to turn the narrow losses in Dubai to wins in this weekend’s Cape Town 7s in South Africa.

Gollings said the side has reset its focus on doing better and the players are ready for the challenge.

He said Josese Batirerega was the only injury concern during Dubai 7s but he has recovered and should return to action.

“Just like the Dubai 7s, we are expecting another tough challenge in the pool stages this week against France, Spain and Argentina.”

“Spain and France, who we know are tough opposition.”

He said though they met and defeated France in Dubai, that win means nothing and they have to step up and do it again this week.

“Then obviously the nemesis of Argentina, which will be a cracking game for us.”

“We need to step up the physicality against them but they are all good challenges to have.”

“We just need to keep increasing them momentum as the new format is very challenging and we cannot afford to be complacent.”

The Cape Town 7s kicks off on Saturday and Fiji will open its campaign against France at 8.28pm before facing Spain at 11.06pm.

The Joseva Talacolo captained side will meet Argentina in its last pool match at 4.50am on Sunday.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
