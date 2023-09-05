Tuesday, September 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We have world class forwards: Dewes

Flying Fijians Scrums Coach Graham Dewes says Fiji has some of the best forwards in the world that can match any team at the Rugby World Cup.

Facing Wales in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup, Dewes said he continued to drive his players to know that they were among the best forwards in the world.

“We have world class forwards,” Dewes said.

“One of the things I continue to tell our boys is that we are just as good as any other team in the competition.

“As long as we work hard and look after each other we can go into any game confident that we can match any team.”

Dewes added tackling the big Welsh forwards would be a mountain for his side but they were ready.

“It will be a challenge, but we are ready.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana 15s head to Japan

The Fijiana 15s flew out of the country today for a two-test series...
News

TAFs appoints board members

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji (TAF) has announced the ap...
News

Pacific health crisis a concern, sa...

The Minister for Health and Medical Service, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu...
News

Magistrate Puamau blasts the media

Resident-Magistrate Seini Puamau blasted members of the media for g...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana 15s head to Japan

Rugby
The Fijian...

TAFs appoints board members

News
The Teleco...

Pacific health crisis a concern,...

News
The Minist...

Magistrate Puamau blasts the med...

News
Resident-M...

Saukuru urges Youth Ministry to ...

News
Minister f...

Inflation rate to increase as bu...

News
The Reserv...

Popular News

Govt is committed to democracy: ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Nadro aims to bounce back to win...

Football
The Nadrog...

Saukuru urges Youth Ministry to ...

News
Minister f...

Sims returns, Kamikamica rested ...

NRL
Veteran Fi...

Review of Medical Act underway

News
The Minist...

Cabinet approves release of airc...

News
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana 15s head to Japan