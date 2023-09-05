Flying Fijians Scrums Coach Graham Dewes says Fiji has some of the best forwards in the world that can match any team at the Rugby World Cup.

Facing Wales in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup, Dewes said he continued to drive his players to know that they were among the best forwards in the world.

“We have world class forwards,” Dewes said.

“One of the things I continue to tell our boys is that we are just as good as any other team in the competition.

“As long as we work hard and look after each other we can go into any game confident that we can match any team.”

Dewes added tackling the big Welsh forwards would be a mountain for his side but they were ready.

“It will be a challenge, but we are ready.”