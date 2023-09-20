Wednesday, September 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We improved on traditional areas: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says his side’s win over the Wallabies is proof that their set-pieces have improved immensely.

Speaking to AAP Raiwalui eexplainedhis side dominated at the breakdown which they did in spades, winning 11 turnovers against the strong Australians.

“We have traditional areas of the game where the tier-one nations attack us and I think those are the areas where we’ve really improved on,” he said, AAP reports.

“It’s a new generation that is taking Fiji rugby forward.”

With two weeks until their next game against winless Georgia, Raiwalui said they would savour the win and take time to recover from some injuries.

“It was all about staying alive in the tournament.”

“We had the mind-set that this was our final so we’ve put our foot in the door.”

Fiji will play Georgia at 3.45am on 1 October at Stade de Bordeaux.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’Re...

Two Fijian players have been named in the Wallaroos' confirmed 30 p...
Entertainment

Rihanna reveals son Riot Rose’s fac...

The "Umbrella" singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are introducing their ...
Rugby

Impossible is nothing: Radradra

Sublime Flying Fijian utility back Semi Radradra says nothing out o...
News

UN Secretary-General lauds Fiji`s c...

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’...

Rugby
Two Fijian...

Rihanna reveals son Riot Rose’s ...

Entertainment
The "Umbre...

Impossible is nothing: Radradra...

Rugby
Sublime Fl...

UN Secretary-General lauds Fiji`...

News
The United...

Education is our cornerstone: Ga...

News
Acting Pri...

Voss to appear in court next mon...

News
The matter...

Popular News

2 questioned over separate arson...

News
Two people...

Flying Fijians outplayed us, say...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Bala provided sufficient evidenc...

News
Speaker of...

Khan salutes commitment of playe...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa bos...

Fiji Airways to begin Noumea ser...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Wainiqolo ready and eager to fac...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’Reilly Cup