We improved on traditional areas: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says his side’s win over the Wallabies is proof that their set-pieces have improved immensely.

Speaking to AAP Raiwalui eexplainedhis side dominated at the breakdown which they did in spades, winning 11 turnovers against the strong Australians.

“We have traditional areas of the game where the tier-one nations attack us and I think those are the areas where we’ve really improved on,” he said, AAP reports.

“It’s a new generation that is taking Fiji rugby forward.”

With two weeks until their next game against winless Georgia, Raiwalui said they would savour the win and take time to recover from some injuries.

“It was all about staying alive in the tournament.”

“We had the mind-set that this was our final so we’ve put our foot in the door.”

Fiji will play Georgia at 3.45am on 1 October at Stade de Bordeaux.