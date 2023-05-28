Sunday, May 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We knew Suva won’t give up: Howieson

Auckland City FC skipper Cam Howieson said they were aware that Suva won’t give up easily in the grand final of the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu on Saturday.

The representative from New Zealand led by 2-nil at the break before Suva made a strong comeback and held them 2-2 at full time.

Howieson said beating Suva 4-2 in the extra time wasn’t a walk in the Park and the New Zealanders had to put up a strong battle to defend their title for the 11th time.

“We went into the break and we knew they were going to come back and it happened. What a story though, like them coming back.”

“They’re a great side and we knew they were never going to give up. There’s something special about this club

“This team just never gives up even though our backs are against the walls and some things don’t go our way. We find this extra push just to keep going. Some players that even hadn’t touched the grass in this whole tournament, stepped up. It’s been all together from the very start and we deserve to be winners.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions L...

The Labasa women’s football team departed for the Inaugural Oceania...
Entertainment

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over h...

Pop icon Celine Dion has announced the cancellation of all her rema...
Entertainment

Swift and Spice team up for ‘...

American hit singer Taylor Swift and rapper Ice Spice have teamed u...
Entertainment

King honors late singer Turner

The newly crowned royal King Charles honored late singer Tina Turne...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labasa women off to OFC Champion...

Football
The Labasa...

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows ove...

Entertainment
Pop icon C...

Swift and Spice team up for R...

Entertainment
American h...

King honors late singer Turner

Entertainment
The newly ...

Police make multiple drug arrest...

News
The Fiji P...

Road accident victim is latest f...

News
A 20-year-...

Popular News

Police make multiple drug arrest...

News
The Fiji P...

Bau ready for historical GCC mee...

News
Bau Island...

Valenitabua agrees to pay outsta...

News
Suva lawye...

Cabinet endorses National Cultur...

News
Cabinet ap...

Roko Ului absent from GCC meetin...

News
Minister f...

Naholo double in Hurricanes loss...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions League