We knew Suva won’t give up: Howieson

Auckland City FC skipper Cam Howieson said they were aware that Suva won’t give up easily in the grand final of the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu on Saturday.

The representative from New Zealand led by 2-nil at the break before Suva made a strong comeback and held them 2-2 at full time.

Howieson said beating Suva 4-2 in the extra time wasn’t a walk in the Park and the New Zealanders had to put up a strong battle to defend their title for the 11th time.

“We went into the break and we knew they were going to come back and it happened. What a story though, like them coming back.”

“They’re a great side and we knew they were never going to give up. There’s something special about this club

“This team just never gives up even though our backs are against the walls and some things don’t go our way. We find this extra push just to keep going. Some players that even hadn’t touched the grass in this whole tournament, stepped up. It’s been all together from the very start and we deserve to be winners.”