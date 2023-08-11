Friday, August 11, 2023
We let the axe fall on our foot: Singh

Rewa coach Roderick Singh says they allowed the axe fall to fall on their foot in their 1-0 loss to Suva in the opening Group B match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday.

A disappointed Singh said despite putting up a good performance in the opening half, they dropped the rhythm of the game in the remaining 45 minutes.

“I think the game went well in the first half.”

“In the second half, we faded away a bit from the game.”

“Our one mistake and Suva punished us. It’s all about quality and consistency in such a top match.”

“We couldn’t bring our first half moment into the second half and Suva capitalised on one of their chances. They finished off well and got their share of three points.”

Singh added after the first loss, the Delta Tigers will need to lift up their performance and are well aware of the importance of the match against defending champions Labasa on Saturday.

“The second match is super important for us as that will decide if we do make it in the semifinal or not. We have put ourselves into this stage and now we have to find a way to fight in the match against Labasa.”

“We need to continue finishing off our chances. We create chances but we fail to convert them which we need to work on even though we don’t have much time.”

“Labasa is a quality team and if we are to qualify we need to be quality as well.”

 Extra Supermarket Rewa will meet Labasa at 3pm.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
