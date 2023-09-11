Monday, September 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We made too many mistakes, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says too many mistakes led to their downfall in the Rugby World Cup opener against Wales today.

Despite claiming more possession and territory, Raiwalui said disallowed tries and a number of errors proved costly in the 32-26 narrow loss.

“We dropped a couple of balls over the tryline, a couple of disallowed tries, so we had opportunities and a chance to score at the end with the pass to win it,” Raiwalui said.

“Wales had a couple of opportunities off our defensive errors and scored a couple of tries, and that was the difference.

“The boys worked very hard today, the back row was really good, we just made mistakes in critical moments.”

“We didn’t take those opportunities when we could have extended the lead, and we were left to chase it at the end.”

“We’ve got a lot of things to work on.”

Defensively Fiji completed 70 tackles and missed 23.

The Welsh backrow also claimed 11 turnovers to Fiji’s four.

Fiji will take on Australia in their next game on Monday at Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint Etienne at 3.45am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji to feature in Futsal Champions...

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has confirmed that...
News

Cabinet approves Education (Amendme...

Cabinet has approved the Education (Establishment and Registration ...
Football

Futsal IDC to be played in November...

The 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC)...
News

Rabuka to attend UNGA High Level We...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will lead Fiji's Delegation to the 7...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji to feature in Futsal Champi...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Cabinet approves Education (Amen...

News
Cabinet ha...

Futsal IDC to be played in Novem...

Football
The 2023 E...

Rabuka to attend UNGA High Level...

News
Prime Mini...

The Nun II conjures No.1 at the ...

Entertainment
The Nun II...

Evans marries Alba Baptista in p...

Entertainment
“Captain A...

Popular News

Promising Radovu signs with Cowb...

Rugby
The North ...

Civil servants to adopt health c...

News
The Minist...

Suva vs Nadi shifted to Pacific ...

Football
The Digice...

Nadroga wins Fareborther challen...

Rugby
Nadroga ha...

Induction workshop for MPs

News
The Fiji P...

Strong team to face Wales: Raiwa...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji to feature in Futsal Champions League