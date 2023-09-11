We made too many mistakes, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says too many mistakes led to their downfall in the Rugby World Cup opener against Wales today.

Despite claiming more possession and territory, Raiwalui said disallowed tries and a number of errors proved costly in the 32-26 narrow loss.

“We dropped a couple of balls over the tryline, a couple of disallowed tries, so we had opportunities and a chance to score at the end with the pass to win it,” Raiwalui said.

“Wales had a couple of opportunities off our defensive errors and scored a couple of tries, and that was the difference.

“The boys worked very hard today, the back row was really good, we just made mistakes in critical moments.”

“We didn’t take those opportunities when we could have extended the lead, and we were left to chase it at the end.”

“We’ve got a lot of things to work on.”

Defensively Fiji completed 70 tackles and missed 23.

The Welsh backrow also claimed 11 turnovers to Fiji’s four.

Fiji will take on Australia in their next game on Monday at Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint Etienne at 3.45am.