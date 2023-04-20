We must address challenges collectively: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Russian-Ukrainian War in Europe has made Fiji’s efforts to recover from the pandemic more challenging, particularly due to supply chain issues.

Speaking at the 2023 National Economic Summit in Suva today, Rabuka said Fiji must now address these challenges collectively and craft solutions together as a nation.

Rabuka said Fiji needs to strengthen its laws and institutions.

“Fiji needs to restore investor confidence and improve the business environment and, at the same time, protect its natural resources.”

“We need to rebuild our infrastructure which has been neglected and most importantly look at ways to ease the burden of the high cost of living for our people – Fiji need to strengthen the private sector which we so glibly call the “Engine of Growth.”

He called on delegates to promote trade and build the confidence of the private sector.

Rabuka said the Coalition Government strongly believes that addressing these priorities head-on is the cornerstone to building a progressive and prosperous nation for our future generations.

He called on delegates to fully participate in the Summit and find workable solutions to promote economic growth and overall development of our country.