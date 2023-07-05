Wednesday, July 5, 2023
We must show the return of investment: Chew

Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew says the allocation to the Fiji Police Force in the 2023-24 National Budget puts them on notice that during the difficult economic situation, they must, through their work, show the return of investment through increased policing efforts, whether it be in operations or investigations.

While opening the one month Investigators Course Level 3 at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova, Chew briefly outlined the expectations of the Force from the Budget announcement and he encouraged the participant to focus on quality over quantity.

“We are mostly gauged on the success of our investigations. So my main message for you today is to focus on quality over quantity.”

“Every investigation file you’re tasked to handle is attached to a human life. There’s no point recording high numbers of completed investigations when the final outcome, successful prosecutions, is low.”

He urged the participants to utilize the learning opportunity well, as the successful outcomes of prosecutions as a result of a thorough investigation will assist in restoring confidence in policing.

Government has allocated $700,000 in the Budget for a new Police initiative to prevent crime.

The Police Beat Patrol will be introduced to strengthen surveillance in both urban and rural areas.

The Fiji Police Force in total has been allocated $183.7 million.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

