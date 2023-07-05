Wednesday, July 5, 2023
We need honest answers from authorities: Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry is demanding honest answers from authorities on the tragic Ferris wheel accident in Suva last Friday where a life was lost.

Chaudhry in a statement said the Employment Minister must explain how OHS inspectors had certified the Ferris wheel involved in the fatal incident.

“Minister Agni Deo Singh’s statement of 1 July deals mainly with safety measures to be put in place to avoid such mishaps in the future. He has not made any mention of how the machine could have been certified for operation when obviously all was not well.”

“This tragic incident puts the spotlight on whether the Ministry’s Health and Safety inspectors are carrying out thorough checks?” Chaudhry said.

“The Minister says they are investigating the incident. It is now four days since the tragedy occurred. We want to know whether the investigations have been finalised and if so what are the findings?

“The question is: how thoroughly did the inspectors do their job? Was there any negligence or incompetence? One woman lost her life while the other two are fighting for survival.

“We need to get to the bottom of this.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
