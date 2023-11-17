We need to be ruthless defensively: Gollings

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings admits the side will need to show ruthlessness in their defensive play when the HSBC Series kicks starts in Dubai next month.

Reflecting on the team’s performance at the Oceania Rugby 7s Championship over the weekend, Gollings said there are only trivial improvements the side will need to work on before they fly out to Dubai.

“Two areas of improvement we put ourselves in a strong position, we’ve got to be ruthless in finishing off the game.”

“Just defensively, there were a few new combinations which we also tried developing and got it right in the game against New Zealand and also stopped teams playing against us in the pool games.”

He added that Fiji can score points but it’s also key that they stop the opposition from scoring points and make them work hard when they have the ball in hand.

“In the second game against New Zealand, we put ourselves in a strong position and then had a few moments where we were not quite focused when we needed to be. We allowed the opposition to be back at us very easily.”

“It’s disappointing when you’ve done a lot of the hardwork and we need to have the full 14 minute focus which we are developing but it’s good to have these game times to review our performance.”

The Dubai 7s will be played on 2 and 3 December.