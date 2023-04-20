We need to rebuild institutional integrity: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji needs to rebuild institutional integrity to overcome challenges that are current and are emerging.

Speaking at the opening of the 2023 National Economic Summit in Suva today, Prof Prasad said he has spent so much time talking about Government’s processes and not about the economy.

Prof Prasad the answer is that until we get our process right, we cannot change anything and this summit is an important part of a new process.

“Institutional integrity and resetting the moral compass of governance are the cornerstones of a new economic direction, where we can ultimately achieve fiscal consolidation.”

He said the Government is putting special focus on critical issues such as water resources management, transport, energy and technology.

Prof Prasad said Government is also casting a wider net over rural and outer islands’ development, land and marine-based economic activities and indigenous participation in business.

“There are 32 specific subject areas for discussion. Each summit participant has been allocated a Thematic Working Group, and we invite delegates to contribute to other groups as well, whenever your expertise and experience can help Government,” he added.