We need to step up in quarters: Chua

Digicel Young Kulas Head Coach Angeline Chua says the side will need to step up to another level in their quarterfinal clash of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship against New Caledonia on Saturday.

Chua said the side has to iron out its weaknesses with only limited time available.

“Our finishing has been an area for us, and we need to work on that,” Chua said.

Chua said they are undaunted by the prospect of facing New Caledonia in the knockout stage but were focused on their own game.

“We just have to focus on ourselves, and any opponent that comes before us, we will be well prepared.”

Fiji and New Caledonia clash at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7pm.