We need to strengthen international ties: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there is a need to strengthen our international relations.

While addressing members of the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs in Auckland, Rabuka said our relations with New Zealand has strengthened over the years, especially with the signing of the Duavata Partnership Agreement last year, which signified our expanded strategic cooperation.

“When we talk about international affairs, we are talking about international relations, people-to-people and government to government links,” he said.

“There have been turbulent events in the history of our independent nation whether it be political, natural disasters, health pandemics or global economic crisis, but our people have always stood together to mourn, reflect and rebuild.”

“As a Prime Minister, my main priority is the development of all Fijians, at all levels, in all places, to ensure that Fiji reaches its full potential.”

As a region, the Prime Minister said that we must continue to collaborate on regional issues underpinned by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent to guide our engagements.

“The way forward for us in Fiji is better governance not just through institutional strengthening but better coordination of the different expectations of our geo-strategic actors, private enterprise, civil society and faith-based communities,” he said.

“We understand our importance as a regional hub to serve the Pacific. I reiterate that a better Fiji is a better Pacific.”

“We believe New Zealand is a strategic ally in ensuring the well-being and security of Fiji and the region. There are many who would love to steer us in their direction, but we must head for the clear horizon.”