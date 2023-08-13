Sunday, August 13, 2023
We played to our full strength: Kasim

Defending champions Labasa played to their full potential and did not panic against Suva in their 2-0 Group B  fixture of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants, says Coach Mohammed Kasim.

Kasim said the 1-0 loss to Rewa in the opening match on Saturday was a wake-up call to the players to give their best today and better their semifinal chances.

“We went back to our drawing board yesterday, sat down and talked about our mistakes and strengths.”

“We worked on our flaws and focused more on our strength which we utilised more on the field today and that’s how we managed to beat Suva.”

“The boys put all their strengths together and made a few changes in the line-up which proved to be the turning point.”

Kasim added that he instructed the players to play attacking football in order to pressurise the Suva defence which was again not an easy feat to surpass.

“I told the boys we can’t exit the tournament this early because we are the defending champions and have to play like one.”

“We knew we are not just playing any Suva team but the finalist of the OFC Champions League so we had to put our axes together and go a level up to defeat them and that’s how we managed to do it.”

“We had a good line-up of players today and I said to them, look if we want to score then we have to score by breaking into Suva’s territory. Once we did that we managed to pull two fine goals and I feel we can still qualify into the semifinals.”

Extra Supermarket Labasa has one match remaining against Ba which will be played next month.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
