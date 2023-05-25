Thursday, May 25, 2023
We took advantage of our chances: Khan

Victorious Suva FC Coach Babs Khan says they utilised their chances well in the 4-2 semifinal win over AS Pirae in the OFC Champions League yesterday in Port Villa.

Khan said both sides displayed a tough performance but the Fijians were alert and used their opportunities well.

“I’m lost for words but I am proud of the boys. They came back from a draw and they scored two goals. Amazing what they can do.”

“But then it’s football, it’s about taking chances, they took the chances and some chances we missed and I told them at halftime maybe it’s gonna haunt us.”

“They put up a big fight and today was a good display of football by the Pacific countries. We played well on both sides and the game could have gone anywhere.”

Khan further added the side will resume its preparation for the grand final after a medical examination today.

“At the moment, I’ll go to the camp and I will see what the medical staff will come up with.”

“I’d like to say to everybody in Fiji, please support us and stay behind us. We’re not only flying the Suva flag, we are flying the national flag at the moment.”

“We’re making our country proud. Please support us.”

Suva FC will face defending champions Auckland City in the final at 4 pm on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
