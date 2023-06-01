Thursday, June 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We want nothing less than a win: Simmons

Fiji’s representative to the inaugural OFC Women’s Champions League, Labasa women’s coach Arthur Simmons is confident the side will win the tournament in Papua New Guinea this month.

Speaking to OFC media, Simmons said the players have adapted to the new atmosphere while time management is the only challenge the side currently faces.

“We did well in the training in the last two weeks. I’m looking at nothing less than winning this tournament.”

“Some of our girls have played for the national team overseas so this environment is not new to the team.”

“Some are in PNG for the first time but they are learning really quickly how to get organised but one thing to improve on is time management.”

Labasa will take on Kiwi FC in their opening match at 2pm in Port Moresby today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Rao laces up for first tourney with...

Fiji Under 17 defender Vinayak Rao is ready to make his tournament ...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to start against Dru...

Four Fijian players will start for the Queensland Reds against the ...
Football

Historic win for Labasa in Champs L...

Labasa kick started its campaign in the inaugural OFC Women's Champ...
Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa to field an all local outfit i...

Digicel Premier League leaders Rewa will feature in the 2023 Fiji F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rao laces up for first tourney w...

Fiji FACT 2023
Fiji Under...

Fijian quartet to start against ...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Historic win for Labasa in Champ...

Football
Labasa kic...

Rewa to field an all local outfi...

Fiji FACT 2023
Digicel Pr...

Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull ...

Entertainment
Pop singer...

WHO commends Fiji’s enforc...

News
The World ...

Popular News

Political Parties submit List of...

News
All politi...

Changing dwellers’ mindset...

News
Minister f...

We are in an unpredictable group...

Fiji FACT 2023
Undefeated...

Hayne’s cellmate is disgraced NR...

NRL
Former Fij...

Primary school implements ROG Pr...

News
Nadi Sanga...

Fijiana thrashes PNG in opener

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Labasa FC vs Kiwi FC