We want nothing less than a win: Simmons

Fiji’s representative to the inaugural OFC Women’s Champions League, Labasa women’s coach Arthur Simmons is confident the side will win the tournament in Papua New Guinea this month.

Speaking to OFC media, Simmons said the players have adapted to the new atmosphere while time management is the only challenge the side currently faces.

“We did well in the training in the last two weeks. I’m looking at nothing less than winning this tournament.”

“Some of our girls have played for the national team overseas so this environment is not new to the team.”

“Some are in PNG for the first time but they are learning really quickly how to get organised but one thing to improve on is time management.”

Labasa will take on Kiwi FC in their opening match at 2pm in Port Moresby today.