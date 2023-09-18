We want to engage deeply with India: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji wants to engage much more deeply and meaningfully with India to ensure the country not only experiences what it has had over so many years in terms of good relationship but also take it to the next level.

Speaking at the Youth Leadership Contest in the weekend, Prof Prasad emphasized that Fiji’s young generation is also dreaming, achieving, and inspiring others.

“Government’s focus on youth development is evident through various initiatives, including a $50 million allocation to support children from preschool to high school, the write-off of $650 million in Tertiary Education Loans (TEL) debt benefiting nearly 53,000 students, and the establishment of a merit-based scholarship scheme.”

“Furthermore, Fiji has faced challenges in its labor market, with approximately 10% of the workforce lost in the last 18 months.”

He said to address this issue; the Government aims to provide opportunities for young Fijians worldwide and encourages their return with fresh ideas, innovations, and new perspectives.

The Youth Leadership Contest, hosted by the India-Fiji Friendship Forum, is seen as a significant step in engaging the youth.

The contest covers a wide range of subjects, including mathematics, logic, business, politics, economics, geopolitics, and international relations.

DPM Prasad commended the initiative as a platform for young Fijians to showcase their leadership skills and thanked the Indian High Commission for their political engagement and support for such initiatives.

He expressed his belief in the wealth of wisdom and knowledge residing in the nation’s youth and encouraged learning from their answers and questions during the contest.

The Youth Leadership Contest is poised to play a vital role in fostering the leadership capabilities of Fiji’s young generation, ultimately contributing to the nation’s growth and development.