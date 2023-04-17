Monday, April 17, 2023
We wanted good governance at USP: Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu says it was a matter of principle and good governance for the FijiFirst Government not to pay funds allocated to the University of the South Pacific.

While responding to questions at a press conference as to why the previous Government did not pay the annual grant to the university, Seruiratu said Fiji as a key player and the biggest contributor to the funding had asked the USP Council to investigate allegations of mismanagement of funds by some senior executive committee members.

Seruiratu said this was about good governance for the University and not denying students the opportunity to study and learn.

“The FijiFirst Government continued with its scholarship program under the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme. Our issue was that the current administration be investigated on Fiji’s request.”

“ We wanted to ensure that taxpayers money is put to good use and that proper governance is adhered to. That was the FijiFirst Government’s position,” Seruiratu added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
