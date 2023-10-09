We were a bit tired, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says they were a bit tired in terms of context of the game in their 23-22 loss to Portugal at the Rugby World Cup in France today.

In the after match interview, Raiwalui said: “Disappointed to not get that win, we were a bit tired but Portugal can enjoy tonight.”

“Congratulations to Portugal they stuck in there. They stuck in and got the try at the end, full credit to them.”

He said Fiji created a lot of opportunities but couldn’t get their outside backs going.

On facing England in the quarterfinals next week, Raiwalui said they have got to reassess tomorrow and recover.

“They are a very good tournament team England – but we will review it first.”

Meanwhile Fiji dominated most of the major statistics in the match today.

The Waisea Nayacalevu skippered side scored 2 tries to 3 had 142 carries Fiji compared to Portugal’s 110.

In terms of metres made. Fiji dominated 994-813.

The Fijians made 168 tackles compared to Portugal’s 83 and missed 21 tackles while the Portuguese missed 32.

Fiji conceded penalties conceded 11 penalties and won 6 turnovers in the torrid encounter.