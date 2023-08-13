Sunday, August 13, 2023
We were hungry to win: Nalaubu

National and Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu says they were hungry to register a win on Day 2 of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

After their 1-1 draw against Navua in the opening match on Friday, Nalaubu said the players gave their all in beating host team Nadi 3-1 in their second Group A match.

“The boys played till the last whistle and coming into the game today, we were eager for a win.”

“As coach told us, our aim was to get the win and playing against Nadi was very hard for us on their home ground.”

“This tournament is very tough and every team has come well prepared, we don’t want to underestimate any team and making it into the semifinal is our goal now.”

The Fiji FACT champs will need another positive result against Tailevu Naitasiri in order to progress in the semifinal stage and according to Nalaubu, rest and recovery is crucial for the side.

“Playing 90 minutes of football is not easy and the medical staff need to assess the players and see if we don’t have any injury.”

“The players also get tired and need time to rest their body before hitting the ground the next day.”

“Our target is to win the last pool match and make a move to semifinal stage and the boys are focused on that.”

Bargain Box Lautoka will play Tailevu Naitasiri at 12 midday on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
