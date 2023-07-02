Sunday, July 2, 2023
We were hungry to win, says Chua

Digicel Young Kulas head coach Angeline Chua says they were hungry for a win after beating New Caledonia 1-0 and qualifying for the semifinal of the OFC Women’s Under 19 Championship.

Chua said the team executed their game plan well and was also impressed with the performance of her strike force and goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali.

“The game plan was who wanted to win more. We really put on the paper that we wanted to train more and win together as a team.”

“It was encouraging in the changing room that the team came out fresh and went for the goal.”

 “A lot of positives came out like we saved some goal-scoring opportunities and the penalty save was brilliant.

“The penalty save seemed like a negative situation but she made it positive and our forward was a solid player from Ba.”

“We came from a really strong pool and the two previous games really helped us against New Caledonia.”

Fiji will take on Samoa in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
