We were lucky not get sanctioned: Wyn Jones

Former captain Alun Wyn Jones has opinioned that Wales had dodged a bullet during their Rugby World Cup opener today as debates continue over the consistency of match officials.

Speaking on a round-table alongside former Ireland greats Rob Kearney and Andrew Trimble, Wyn Jones admitted they had gotten away with more than they should after conceding a number of penalties on their own line and coming through with only a warning.

“What we didn’t get was a team warning, and that is what you usually get whether it is offside or infringements, and he didn’t even say that on the fourth (penalty),” Jones told Virgin Media Sport.

“Definitely dodged a bullet, the amount of times, accumulative they both had in the 22, I was surprised.

“Don’t get me wrong, we get the luck of the draw, the bounce of the ball, we were lucky that we didn’t get a card.”