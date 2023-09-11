Monday, September 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We were lucky not get sanctioned: Wyn Jones

Photo courtesy: BBC Sport Wales

Former captain Alun Wyn Jones has opinioned that Wales had dodged a bullet during their Rugby World Cup opener today as debates continue over the consistency of match officials.

Speaking on a round-table alongside former Ireland greats Rob Kearney and Andrew Trimble, Wyn Jones admitted they had gotten away with more than they should after conceding a number of penalties on their own line and coming through with only a warning.

“What we didn’t get was a team warning, and that is what you usually get whether it is offside or infringements, and he didn’t even say that on the fourth (penalty),” Jones told Virgin Media Sport.

“Definitely dodged a bullet, the amount of times, accumulative they both had in the 22, I was surprised.

“Don’t get me wrong, we get the luck of the draw, the bounce of the ball, we were lucky that we didn’t get a card.”

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Pair held in Vatuwaqa mugging case

The Magistrates Court in Suva has remanded two youths charged with ...
News

MSAF to procure oil spill equipment...

Cabinet has approved the Exchange of Notes with the Government of J...
News

Funds to be redeployed for Fiji Pol...

Cabinet has approved the redeployment of funds from within the 2022...
2023 Battle of Giants

T/Naitasiri to play in dual feature...

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal has conf...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Pair held in Vatuwaqa mugging ca...

News
The Magist...

MSAF to procure oil spill equipm...

News
Cabinet ha...

Funds to be redeployed for Fiji ...

News
Cabinet ha...

T/Naitasiri to play in dual feat...

2023 Battle of Giants
Fiji Footb...

Prince of Wales attends FijiR...

Rugby
The Prince...

Fiji FA to conduct Women’s...

Football
The Fiji F...

Popular News

We want to inspire proud patriot...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Forget past records, focus on th...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Sex crimes against minors remain...

News
Serious se...

Police officers charged for seri...

News
Three Poli...

Fiji fixture will prove pivotal,...

Rugby
Wales supe...

Fiji, Australia review Vuvale Pa...

News
Fiji and A...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Pair held in Vatuwaqa mugging case