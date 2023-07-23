We were our own enemy: Kefu

Tonga Head Coach Toutai Kefu says they were their own worst enemy after losing to Fiji in their opening game of the Pacific Nations Cup.

The former Wallabies back rower said they did not execute their game like they needed to in the 36-20 loss to the Flying Fijians.

“We had a lot of chances, I think we were our own worst enemy,” Kefu said after the match.

“We did some poor choices and poor execution.”

Despite the loss, Kefu said the target remains on the Rugby World Cup and finding their squad.

“For us it’s about building combinations, building some match fitness and making sure we have total clarity around how we want to play.”

With Japan next for the Ikale Tahi, minimising errors will be the key focus.

“We are going to try to not make as many mistakes, far too many mistakes.”

“We will regroup and talk about it and hopefully be ready for next week.”