We were our own enemy, says Chand

Labasa manager Ravinesh Chand says playing with 10 players was not easy in their 1-0 defeat to Rewa on Day 2 of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

“We made the game difficult for ourselves. We were our own enemy,” Chand erupted.

“It was not easy playing with 10 men.”

“Rewa came out firing while we failed to match them in all aspects of the remaining half although we played 90 per cent of football in the first half.”

“We dropped the momentum of the game and that’s where we lacked the most.”

The defending champions were reduced to 10 players after midfielder Akeimi Ralulu was sent off for a violent play and Chand said he was not happy with the match officials’ decision.

“The decision made by the ref was not fair. The Rewa player first brought up the fight but that was not captured by the ref.”

“We are not happy with that although the final decision is made by the ref. We have to accept that and shift our focus for the next two games.”

Chand added discipline has become a major concern and will be one area to deeply look into ahead of the match against a star-studded Suva outfit tomorrow.

The match between Extra Supermarket Labasa and Suva will kick off at 10am.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
