We will continue to uphold peace and security: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji will continue to uphold global peace and security as it has done for the last four and a half decades.

Speaking at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Rabuka said currently Fijian peacekeepers are participating in six UN missions contributing to the search for peace.

He said the country is committed to the Secretary-General’s ‘New Agenda for Peace’ which outlines a vision for multilateral efforts based on international law, for a world in transition.

“This new agenda for peace, echoes and is consistent to which the BOE Declaration on Regional Security issued by Pacific Forum leaders which declared the Pacific as a region of peace.”

“The concept of peace is the premise for our future. We have had discussions on the concept at the regional level, and I am convinced that this will be the Blue Pacific’s contribution to world order-the zone of peace,” he added.