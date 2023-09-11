Weak officiating proved costly for Fiji: Ryan

Olympic Games gold medal winning coach Ben Ryan has labelled officiating as ‘weak’ and costly to the final result, effecting Fiji’s 32-26 loss to Wales in their Rugby World Cup opener today.

In an outburst over a series of tweets on his platform, Ryan questioned calls from English whistle man Mathew Carley throughout the contest.

“Such weak officiating, Fiji deserved more,” Ryan stated.

“Grey officiating killed us.

Ryan made no remarks against Wales, focusing on the technicians of the game.

“I’d like to add – I’ve always got a soft spot for Wales rugby – none of my comments are about them. “The officiating and the time keeping – that’s been so disappointing.”

Similar sentiments were also echoed by some former international rugby players and rugby critics on social media.