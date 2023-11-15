Weather office issues heavy rain bands alert

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

In a statement, the Weather Office said a flash flood warning remains in force for flash flood prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas of Viti Levu and in Bua and Cakaudrove provinces in Vanua Levu.

It said an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain will continue to affect the country.

The possible impacts due to heavy rain include localised flooding of susceptible communities, businesses and low-lying areas, localised flooding of minor roads, Irish crossings and bridges with some disruption to traffic flow, poor visibility at land and sea with increased risk of motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads.

A storm warning is in force for the Kadavu passage.

A gale warning is in force for the Vatu-i-Ra passage and Koro Sea. A strong wind warning is in force for the rest of the Fiji waters.

Expect hurricane force winds with phenomenal seas and heavy swells.