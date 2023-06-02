Drua to play for departing pioneers

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says they want a give a perfect send-off to nine members of the team who will not be part of their campaign next year.

Barring they qualify for the quarterfinals, loose-man Joseva Tamani and utility back Kalaveti Ravouvou will be playing their final game tomorrow, with Derenalagi saying the contest against the Queensland Reds in Suva would be an emotional affair.

“It’s quite an emotional one for us as a team,” Derenalagi said.

“Especially for the players that will be leaving our Drua family. We were the pioneers of the Drua and for our team mates that will be leaving, we will try and give them a happy ending.”

Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Chris Minimbi, Raikabula Momoedonu, Rusiate Nasove, Kalione Nasoko, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, and Kitione Taliga are also departing at the end of the season and Derenalagi said they will play to their full potential for them.

“To be part of the Drua story as we set out to sail, we will be fighting our hearts out for them.”

The Drua vs Reds match kicks off at 4.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.