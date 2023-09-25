We’ve got huge respect for Georgia: Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says they have got huge respect for their next Rugby World Cup opponent Georgia and they’ll prepare well for the encounter this weekend.

Raiwalui said they have played Georgia quite a number of times and the results were quite close in the similar stages of the team’s development.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge and we have put our best preparation forward and hopefully we build from this next Saturday.”

“For us it’s the same philosophy and we looking forward to the game this weekend. There is a lot of talk out there about the expectations. What we need is prepare and to perform.”

The two nations have met each other 6 times with Fiji winning 4 times, Georgia once and their most recent clash in 2021 ending in a 15-15 draw.

They were also in the same pool at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan where Fiji prevailed 45-10.

The Fiji vs Georgia match kicks off at 3.45am this Sunday (Fiji Time).