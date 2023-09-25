Monday, September 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We’ve got huge respect for Georgia: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui. Photo courtesy of Fiji Rugby.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says they have got huge respect for their next Rugby World Cup opponent Georgia and they’ll prepare well for the encounter this weekend.

Raiwalui said they have played Georgia quite a number of times and the results were quite close in the similar stages of the team’s development.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge and we have put our best preparation forward and hopefully we build from this next Saturday.”

“For us it’s the same philosophy and we looking forward to the game this weekend. There is a lot of talk out there about the expectations. What we need is prepare and to perform.”

The two nations have met each other 6 times with Fiji winning 4 times, Georgia once and their most recent clash in 2021 ending in a 15-15 draw.

They were also in the same pool at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan where Fiji prevailed 45-10.

The Fiji vs Georgia match kicks off at 3.45am this Sunday (Fiji Time).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

20 teams to feature in 3 grades of ...

20 districts will participate in three grades of the 2023 Courts In...
News

Disastrous events burdened FijiR...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the COVID-19 pandemic conflated...
News

Teacher on rape charge granted bail...

A 30-year-old female Kindergarten teacher charged with one count of...
Football

Junior Kulas to face NZ in final

The Junior Kulas will face arch rivals New Zealand in the grand fin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

20 teams to feature in 3 grades ...

Football
20 distric...

Disastrous events burdened Fiji&...

News
Prime Mini...

Teacher on rape charge granted b...

News
A 30-year-...

Junior Kulas to face NZ in final...

Football
The Junior...

Krishna’s Odisha FC makes winnin...

Football
Fijian Cap...

RBF records $102.2m net profit

News
The Reserv...

Popular News

We improved on traditional areas...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Disastrous events burdened Fiji&...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji to be represented by 592 pe...

Sports
Team Fiji ...

King Charles meets Flying Fijian...

Rugby
The morale...

Teacher on rape charge granted b...

News
A 30-year-...

Ratu Cokanauto will be laid to r...

News
Bau chief ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

20 teams to feature in 3 grades of IDC