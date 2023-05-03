We’ve got to be clinical in our finishing: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne admits the side needs to better their scrum and be more clinical in their finishing ahead of their match against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Byrne in a press conference on Tuesday said much time is spent to strengthen their scrum halves and forwards against the Canes.

“We did enough at times to show that we were performing ok even though we were not happy. We weren’t clinical and therefore we did not finish well.”

“The main area is our finishing. We’ve got to be more clinical in the way we finish. The Blues gave up on average just four line breaks and we made seven. If we finish 50 per cent of that then we’ll be scoring three tries. It’s about making the right decision at the end of those line breaks.”

He added the players will need to change their mind-set during line breaks and stop making rational decisions.

“When we make our line breaks we’ve got to understand that we don’t score the try there and then. Sometimes we’ve got to understand that the ball is the magnet to the opposition. We need to control our excitement at times and recycle the ball from the offload.”

“We are focusing on our scrums and are putting a lot of pressure on the boys. We trained and scrummaged well today. Message Doge is in the scrum and challenging all the players.”

Drua will take on the Hurricanes at 2.05 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.