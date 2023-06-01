We’ve got to find our rhythm: Leweniqila

Vodafone Fijiana 15s veteran skipper Sereima Leweniqila says they need to find and better their rhythm ahead of their match against Samoa in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship 2023 on Sunday.

“That’s the kind of game we want to play,” Leweniqila said, reports World Rugby.

“Play open, play Fijian style.”

“We’ve just got to find our rhythm and head into the final game against Samoa with confidence.”

Leweniqila said Tongans were hard to beat in their 45-12 second victory in the championship on Tuesday night at the Bond University in Gold Coast.

“We knew Tonga would come out hard on us and play with so much heart.”

“In the last few minutes, we played our game and it worked out well for us.”

Tonga flanker Seli Mailangi added that while she is proud of the team, the side failed to counter Fijiana.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and the heart that they showed today.”

“We just knew that we had to be in an 80-minute game, and we didn’t do that. Fiji killed it in the second half.”