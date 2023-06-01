Thursday, June 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We’ve got to find our rhythm: Leweniqila

Vodafone Fijiana 15s veteran skipper Sereima Leweniqila says they need to find and better their rhythm ahead of their match against Samoa in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship 2023 on Sunday.

“That’s the kind of game we want to play,” Leweniqila said, reports World Rugby.

“Play open, play Fijian style.”

“We’ve just got to find our rhythm and head into the final game against Samoa with confidence.”

Leweniqila said Tongans were hard to beat in their 45-12 second victory in the championship on Tuesday night at the Bond University in Gold Coast.

 “We knew Tonga would come out hard on us and play with so much heart.”

“In the last few minutes, we played our game and it worked out well for us.”

Tonga flanker Seli Mailangi added that while she is proud of the team, the side failed to counter Fijiana.

 “I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and the heart that they showed today.”

“We just knew that we had to be in an 80-minute game, and we didn’t do that. Fiji killed it in the second half.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Farmer arrested in Labasa drug raid...

A 43-year-old farmer was taken into custody by the Labasa Taskforce...
News

Lautoka man charged over false repr...

A 41-year-old man has been charged for allegedly making false repre...
Rugby

Fijiana secures World XV qualificat...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s side has qualified for the World XV after main...
News

$48.9m paid out in accident compens...

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji (ACCF) has paid a tota...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Farmer arrested in Labasa drug r...

News
A 43-year-...

Lautoka man charged over false r...

News
A 41-year-...

Fijiana secures World XV qualifi...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

$48.9m paid out in accident comp...

News
The Accide...

Fijian Drua to farewell 9 player...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Koroisau’s try not enough as Mar...

Rugby
A try from...

Popular News

Fijiana thrashes PNG in opener

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Vunivalu to stay with Reds till ...

Rugby
Queensland...

Kennedy receives standing ovatio...

Entertainment
Filmmaker ...

PSC announces Permanent Secretar...

News
The Public...

State of some villages is worryi...

News
Minister o...

Managreve takes advantage of Suk...

Business
Single mot...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Farmer arrested in Labasa drug raid