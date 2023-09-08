We’ve prepared well for Fiji, says Gatland

Wales Coach Warren Gatland says his squad has worked incredibly hard over the last few months and is preparing well for Fiji in the last couple of weeks.

Gatland in an interview with BBC Sport said Fiji is a good side with some great individual athletes and they play with a lot more structure now than maybe they have done traditionally.

“We’ve had some good clarity about what we want to achieve and the way we want to play on the weekend. It’s going to be an exciting contest on Sunday and one that we are relishing.”

“The boys are looking sharp, there’s a great environment in this group – players working for each other, enjoying each other’s company.”

“We’re in a good place and can’t wait to get out there and get our Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign underway.”

The match kicks off at 7am in Bordeaux on Monday (Fiji Time).