WFP commits to inclusivity promotion

The World Food Programme (WFP) will continue its support to Government’s efforts to promote inclusivity at all levels of development through effective social protection programs that prioritise the needs of women, children, persons living with disabilities and those in need of assistance.

This message was conveyed to the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka while receiving a courtesy call from the WFP Executive Director, Cindy McCain in Suva today.

Prime Minister Rabuka acknowledged the WFP Pacific Multi Country Office’s ongoing support through initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable socioeconomic development.

He also welcomed the WFP’s determination to advance stronger cooperation in sustainable development through upgraded levels of engagements in climate change, food security, social protection programs and disaster preparedness and response, amongst others.

In her remarks, McCain said she was thrilled to be the first Executive Director of WFP to visit the Pacific.

“Climate change is not a problem for the future of Fiji – it’s a reality today. As the impact of the climate changes becomes more severe, WFP is strongly committed to supporting and partnering with the Government of Fiji to strengthen national response to disasters and build social protection systems which ensure that the special needs of women, people with disabilities and the poorest households are prioritized.”

WFP supports Governments and communities in the 14 Pacific Island Countries and Territories by strengthening the regional coordination and national emergency preparedness and response capacities, while enhancing the collection and analysis of food security and nutrition data.