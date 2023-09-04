White confident Fiji can dethrone Boks

2007 Rugby World Cup winning Coach Jake White is confident the Flying Fijians can dethrone defending champions, the Springboks this year.

While White has backed the Boks to win the tournament in France, he is ranking England and Fiji as a threat for the defending champions.

“Every Springbok fan is now super-pumped for this World Cup. Someone asked me whether the Boks could win the tournament. One hundred percent they can win it, but you could say that about a half a dozen teams out in France, even the outsiders, like Scotland, Australia or Wales,” White, who is now the Vodacom Bulls director of rugby, wrote on RugbyPass.com

“This last year has seen some incredible results. When you see what Fiji, Georgia and Italy have done and even Samoa, who gave Ireland fright last weekend. No one knows what to expect, which is why it could be the best World Cup yet.”

“Will they win it? Probably not, but they could. Look at the Wallabies, they have barely won a game in the last two years. Look at England. They are bang out of form but a few bounces of the ball go their way and they’re closing in on a World Cup final.”

Meanwhile, Fiji opens their World Cup campaign against Wales at 7am next Monday.