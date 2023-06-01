Thursday, June 1, 2023
WHO commends Fiji’s enforcement laws

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and neighboring Pacific countries have looked up to Fiji for its strong enforcement of tobacco control laws.

Acting WHO Representative in the South Pacific, Dr Nuha Mahmoud while speaking during the World No Tobacco Day in Suva said having an established enforcement mechanism in collaboration with organisations beyond the health sector namely the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue & Customs Services sets Fiji apart.

Dr Mahmoud said while each organisation have their own different mandate, they joined forces with shared recognition of the need to strengthen the country’s capacity around enforcement, surveillance, investigation and prosecution based on the tobacco control laws from the sub-national to the national level.

She said tobacco is never good for the economy or the environment as it kills more than 1200 Fijians each year causing Fiji millions of dollars of economic loss due to health care costs and productivity loss and it also pollutes our soil and water.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
