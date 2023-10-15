Who will pay for Charter flight, Chaudhry questions

Fiji Labour Party Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry says now that all the hype and clamor over the safe return of our citizens from battle-torn Israel is over, the question remains who will pay for the trip to Jerusalem in the first place.

Chaudhry in a statement said they have been reliably informed that the 238 people who took the pilgrimage to Jerusalem, owe Fiji Airways some $2.3m in unpaid charter charges.

“We are surprised that Fiji Airways undertook the charter flight without its full cost being met. This certainly is well outside its customer credit policy.”

“We understand the airline was pressured to take on this ‘pilgrimage’ flight by one of the ministers in the Coalition government. Payment is to be made from funds raised by the ‘pilgrims’ after their return, the airline was told.”

“This is just unbelievable! Is the award winning airline now being coerced to grant favours to select religious groups?

“This raises serious issues of transparency and accountability.”

“The questions are how will such a huge sum be paid by the people who travelled?, Will Fiji Airways end up writing off the amount? OR will the Minister responsible make it good?”

He is calling on the airline and the Government to clear the air on this matter.

FijiLive is attempting to get comments from the parties concerned.