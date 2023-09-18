Monday, September 18, 2023
Win is for all Fijians, says Nayacalevu

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu has dedicated their historic Rugby World Cup win over Australia to the people of Fiji.

Speaking in the native tongue Nayacalevu said the special win was one for their homebase.

Vei kemuni na lewe i Viti, vinaka vakalevu na veitokoni vinaka (To the people of Fiji, thank you for your good support),” Nayacalevu said.

Na qaqa na siga nikua sa votai vakararaba sara tiko vei keda, vinaka vakalevu na veitokoni (Today’s win is dedicated to each and every one of us, thank you for the support).”

Nayacalevu also played a big game with 80 minutes played and 40 run metres made.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
